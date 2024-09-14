Live
Schools to function today
Guntur: District Education Officer Sailaja informed that all the government, aided and private schools will work on the second Saturday.
She recalled that due to floods and heavy rains, the district administration had declared holidays to the schools. Taking this into consideration, they are conducting the school and directed the deputy DEOs to inform the schools managements.
