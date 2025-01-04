Science exhibitions inspire critical thinking: Collector Venkateswar

Srikalahasti: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar highlighted the importance of nurturing innovative thinking among students during the district-level science exhibition held at RPBS Zilla Parishad High School in Srikala-hasti on Friday. He inaugurated the event and emphasised the signifi-cance of encouraging students to explore beyond daily classroom les-sons through unique experiments and creative projects.

He expressed his delight at participating in the science exhibition, de-scribing it as a platform to inspire research-oriented thinking and in-novation among the youth. He underscored the role of science as a cornerstone for societal development, tracing the journey from basic tools to advanced technologies and attributing these achievements to the relentless efforts of scientists.

The Collector praised students for showcasing projects that were both innovative and socially beneficial. He urged the District Education Of-ficer to take initiatives to ensure science exhibitions are organised in every mandal to encourage broader participation. Reflecting on the current educational landscape, he noted the increasing influence of artificial intelligence and called upon students to undertake experi-ments that push the boundaries of knowledge. Teachers were advised to instill a competitive spirit in students to help them excel at higher levels.

Dr Venkateswar emphasised the potential of science, technology, en-gineering, and mathematics (STEM) education in fostering curiosity, creativity, and problem-solving abilities, which are critical for address-ing modern-day challenges. Awards and certificates were distributed by Dr Venkateswar to students who showcased outstanding projects, with judges and teachers also being recognised for their contributions.

The event was attended by District Education Officer KVN Kumar, Dis-trict Science Officer Bhanu Prakash, students and other dignitaries.