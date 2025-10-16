Science expo at SRKR College on Oct 22

Bhimavaram: A District-Level Science Exhibition will be conducted on October 22 at SRKR Engineering College here as part of the District Youth Festival. The event is being jointly organised by the Department of Youth Services, SETWEL, and SRKR Engineering College.

The announcement was made by Dr M Jagapati Raju, Director, and Dr KV Muralikrishna Raju, Principal of SRKR Engineering College, along with SETWEL CEO KS Prabhakar Rao, during a poster release held at the college’s management meeting hall on Wednesday evening.

Speaking on the occasion, programme coordinators Dr N Gopalakrishnamurthy and Dr M Suresh Babu said the exhibition offers a great platform for youth from across the district to showcase their innovative science projects and urged students to make the most of this opportunity.

The event was also attended by SETWEL officials K John Kennedy, PVNVS Prasad, and several faculty members.