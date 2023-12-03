SCR announces cancellation of several trains through AP amid Cyclone Michaung

The South Central Railway Division has been alerted in the wake of Cyclone Michaung and announced cancellation of 142 trains. CPRO CH Rakesh said that the train services have been canceled from the third to the sixth of this month.

According to the details, the extreme low pressure formed in the southeast Bay of Bengal turned into a cyclone on Friday and become a Cyclone on Sunday. The Indian Meteorological Department has named this storm as Michaung. Due to this, heavy to very heavy rains will occur in many parts of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday and Monday, while light to moderate rains will occur in some parts. The cyclone has strengthened into a severe air system over Southwest Bay of Bengal.



The Disaster Management Agency has revealed that there is a chance of becoming a Cyclone tomorrow. After that, it will move parallel to the south coast and there is a possibility of crossing the coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam on Tuesday afternoon.



In this background, South Central Railway (SCR) has issued an alert to railway passengers. CPRO CH Rakesh said that 142 trains have been canceled in the scope of South Central Railway (SCR) in view of Michang typhoon crossing the coast. Passengers are requested to note that the train services have been canceled from the third to the sixth of this month. Rakesh said that some other trains have been partially cancelled.