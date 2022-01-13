SCR announces eight special trains through Andhra Pradesh amid Sankranti festival

South Central Railway is running special trains in view of Sankranthi congestion. Recently, the South Central Railway announced that it was running another 8 special trains Narsapur-Vijayawada demu on 14th, Vijayawada-Narsapur DEMU, Machilipatnam-Gudivada memu, Gudivada-Machilipatnam memu on 14th, Machilipatnam-Gudivada memu, Gudivada-Machilipatnam memu on 13th, Vijayawada-Machilipatnam memu on 14th and Machilipatnam-Vijayawada on the 14th respectively.

On the other hand some trains are running from 1st to 31st January. It has been announced that reservation facility will be provided in special trains. Special trains will run between Machilipatnam-Kurnool, Narsapur-Secunderabad, Secunderabad-Vijayawada, Machilipatnam-Secunderabad, Tirupati-Akola and Poorna-Tirupati.

Train No. 07067 from Machilipatnam to Kurnool runs every Saturday, Tuesday and Thursday. The train departs from Machilipatnam on January 1, 4, 6, 8, 11, 13, 15, 18, 20, 22, 25, 27, 29, 2022 and return from Kurnool City to Machilipatnam every Sunday, Wednesday and Friday. The train runs on January 2, 5, 7, 9, 12, 14, 16, 19, 21, 23, 26, 28, 30.

The train runs from Narsapur to Secunderabad (07455) will be available every Sunday i e on January 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 and return journey from Secunderabad to Vijayawada will be on Monday. It departs from Secunderabad on January 3, 10, 17, 24, 31. While the Machilipatnam to Secunderabad (07577) train is available every Sunday.l will start on January 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 in Machilipatnam and return journey from Secunderabad to Machilipatnam via Guntur is available every Sunday. Train departs Secunderabad on January 2, 9, 16, 23, 30.

Tirupati - Akola (07605) train will leave Tirupati every Friday on January 7, 14, 21 and 28, 2022 and will return on January 9, 16, 23, 30 20 from Akola. The train Poorna to Tirupati (07607) departs from Poorna on January 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 and will be available every Tuesday from Tirupati to Poorna. The train is scheduled on January 4, 11, 18, 25 and February 1, 2022 respectively.