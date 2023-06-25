SCR announces the cancellation of several trains through AP

South Central Railway has announced the cancellation of trains plying in Andhra Pradesh as well as many trains passing through the state and many trains being diverted. In a statement released by South Central Railway, it is learned that cancellation or partial cancellation and diversion of trains was due to infrastructure works in Vijayawada and Guntur divisions.

According to the SCR, Details of cancellation and diversion of trains are as follows Nadikudi-Kachiguda(07792), Kachiguda-Nadikudi(07791), Machilipatnam-Gudivada(07869), Gudivada-Machilipatnam(07868), Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam(22702), Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada(22701), Visakhapatnam-Guntur(17240), Guntur - Visakhapatnam(17239), Visakhapatnam-Kakinada Port(17268), Kakinada Port-Visakhapatnam(17267), Visakhapatnam-Rajahmundry(07467), Rajahmundry-Visakhapatnam(07466), Bitragunta-Vijayawada(07977), Vijayawada-Bitragunta(07978), Chennai Central-Bitragunta (17238) and Bitragunta-Chennai Central (17237) trains will be cancelled from 26th July to 2nd July.

Also, Vijayawada-Guntur(07783), Guntur-Vijayawada(07788), Guntur-Macharla(07779), Macharla-Guntur(07780), Macharla-Nadikudi(07580), Nadikudi-Macharla(07579), Tenali-Repalle(07875), Repalle-Tenali (07876) and Guntur-Don (17228) trains have been canceled from 26th till 2nd of next month. Don-Guntur (17227) train has been canceled from 27th to 3rd July. Narsapur-Guntur (17282) and Guntur-Narsapur (17281) trains have been cancelled from 26th to 2nd.

The South Central Railway said that the Guntur-Kachiguda (17251) and Kachiguda-Guntur (17252) trains are cancelled from 28th to 6th. Also Repalle-Markapuram (07889), Markapuram-Tenali (07890) trains between Guntur-Markapuram and Markapuram-Guntur have been partially cancelled from 26th to next 2nd.

Further, Hubli-Vijayawada (17329) train was partially canceled between Nandyala-Vijayawada from 26th to 4th, Vijayawada-Hubli (17330) train was partially cancelled between Vijayawada-Nandyala from 27th to 5th.