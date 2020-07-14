SCR commissions Electronic Interlocking system in Gooty

Guntakal (Anantapur): The largest Electronic Interlocking (EI) system on South Central Railway has been commissioned at Gooty yard here on Monday along with major yard remodelling.



The signalling installation provided at the junction station is the most advanced and modern signalling system, which enables hassle-free handling of trains at Gooty Railway Station in Guntakal Division.

The interlocking mechanism provided at Gooty station yard is also the fourth largest inter-locking system installed over the South Central Railway. Other major yards on SCR include the yards at Secunderabad, Vijayawada and Kazipet Railway stations. But these are not electronic inter-locking signalling system. Now, the Gooty Railway Station yard after remodelling and strengthening of signalling system has become the largest electronic interlocking station on SCR with 343 routes.

The project has been jointly executed by the Guntakal Division and Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) and completed in a record time well before its schedule. All the safety precautions were observed by the staff while executing the work. The most distinguishing feature of this installation is that there will not be any unsignalled/manual movement of trains leading to safer train operations. A total of 14 hand operated points were converted into motor operated points. Also earlier the train movements at Gooty station were controlled by operating the signals from two end Cabins and one Central Deputy Station Superintendent. It is now replaced by Electronic Interlocking central operator with single control resulting in significant decrease in physical interference in operation of signals besides reducing the manpower requirement.

Further, before the execution of this work, only 4 lines at Gooty station yard were provided with the facility of direct reception and dispatch of trains.

Due to remodelling of the Gooty yard, now, the yard has been upgraded to handle the trains from 11 lines with direct reception and despatch. In addition, a new line has been constructed between Gooty Station and Gooty 'A' cabin as part of execution of this work has been closed to strengthen safety.

Gooty is a major junction station in Guntakal Division and handles trains from four important directions – Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. With the regular increase of traffic overtime, the sections around the station yard have become highly saturated. The completion of this advanced and modern Electronic Inter-locking signalling system and yard remodelling will ease the congestion on this important junction station and facilitates running of more number of passenger and freight trains.

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager has complimented the officers and staff of Guntakal Division, including RVNL, who were involved in the execution and early completion of this mega infrastructure facility.