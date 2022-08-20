SCR completes electrification of Taticherla, Zangalapalle line

Untakal (Anantapur): The doubling with electrification of rail line between Taticherla and Zangalapalle for 18.8 kms has been completed successfully as part of Gooty-Dharmavaram Doubling and Electrification Project.

The trains can now be operated in this double line section with maximum permissible speed of 110 kmph. This will enable the continuous double line connectivity for a stretch of 79 kms from Gooty to Chigicherla.

The works in the balance section of 11 kms between Chigicherla - Dharmavaram are progressing in a fast manner to mark the completion of the entire project. The Gooty-Dharmavaram Doubling Project is a vital rail link connecting Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka states. This line serves as one of the important routes connecting both the Telugu states with Bengaluru.

The Doubling and Electrification of Gooty - Dharmavaram project for 90 kms is being executed by Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) at a cost of Rs 636.38 crore and the project is being completely funded by Railways. Out of the entire project of 90 kms stretch, the doubling and electrification in the section between Kalluru-Garladinne for 11 kms has been completed during September 2019.

Doubling and Electrification between Chigicherla and Zangalapalle for 11 kms has been completed in June 2020 and Garladinne-Taticherla for 10 kms during November 2020. Works between Kalluru-Gooty for 28 kms has been completed in October 2021. Now, with the completion of 19 kms doubling with electrification between Taticherla and Zangalapalle, it has facilitated operation of train services in double line for continuous stretch of 79 kms. Once the project is complete, it will ease the congestion on this important saturated single line section and enables to run more number of passenger and freight trains towards Bengaluru.

The double line works between Dharmavaram-Bengaluru over SWR jurisdiction are also progressing simultaneously with some of the sections already completed. This will offer a huge boon to local population in both passenger and freight segment.Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager (In-charge), South Central Railway congratulated team SCR and Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) team who have been actively involved in commissioning the double line between Taticherla and Zangalapalle. He stated the doubling of this important section enhances operational efficiency while also providing scope to operate more number of trains.