SCR earns Rs 315 crore record revenue through scrap sales

Vijayawada: The South-Central Railway (SCR) has recorded a revenue of Rs 315.05 crore through scrap sales in 2021-22. The zone has also exceeded the scrap sale of 2020-21, which was Rs 308 crore. The SCR has been making all efforts to optimally utilise the resources by mobilising scrap material and undertaking sales through e-auction. In a noteworthy achievement, the Secunderabad Division recorded the highest ever single day auction sale of Rs 5.71 crore in March 2022.

The SCR has been a pioneer among Indian Railways in making efforts to achieve scrap-free status, for which the Zone has been consistently receiving the Railway Board's Efficiency Shield for Materials Management continuously for the past 10 years. The SCR team has again shouldered the 'Mission Zero Scrap' project, which ensured that no scrap was accumulated either for a month or a truck load of quantity without processing it for disposal. This practice has contributed towards clearing out workshops, loco sheds, Railway units and premises and the conversion of every scrap material into a financial resource for the exchequer. In addition, the project has also contributed to the 'Swatch Bharat Abhiyan' campaign of the Government of India.

The South-Central Railway has been undertaking the sale of scrap via e-auctions conducted online on the Indian Railways E-Procurement System (IREPS) portal. Keeping up with the Digital India initiative, e-auctions have ensured paperless transactions. Further, the e-auction system has eliminated the erstwhile middlemen, who existed during manual transactions, improved participation of bidders across India and reduced the grievances of purchasers.

General Manager (In-Charge) Arun Kumar Jain appreciated the team for their sincere efforts in achieving revenue of Rs 315 crore through scrap sales. He stated that the e-auction module has ensured a smooth payment process and is saving time and toil for the Railways as well as the bidders.