SCR launches 2 special trains to clear passengers rush

Guntakal (Anantapur): South Central Railway, in a press release on Monday informed that Train No 06527 KSR Bengaluru – New Delhi Special Train will depart KSR Bengaluru at 19.00 hrs with effect from September 12 daily and arrive New Delhi at 10.30 hrs on the second day. In the return direction, Train No 06528 New Delhi-KSR Bengaluru Special Train will depart New Delhi at 21.15 hrs with effect from September 14 daily and arrive KSR Bengaluru at 14.00 hrs on the second day. These special trains will stop at Bengaluru Cantt., Yelahanka, Hindupur, Penukonda, Sri Sathya Sai Prashanthi Nilayam, Anantapur, Gooty, Guntakal, Adoni, Mantralayam road, Raichur, Yadagiri , Wadi, Kalaburagi, Solapur, Kurduvadi, Daund, Ahmadnagar, Belapur, Kopargaon, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Jhansi, Gwalior, Agra Cantt, Mathura and H Nizamuddin stations in both the directions. These special train consists of First AC, AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper and general second class coaches.



Train No 02510 Guwahati-Bangalore Cantt Special Train will depart Guwahati at 06.20 hrs with effect from September 13 (Sunday, Monday, Tuesday) and arrive Bangalore Cantt at 11.40 hrs on the second day. In the return direction, Train No. 02509 Bangalore Cantt – Guwahati Special Train will depart Bangalore Cantt at 23.40 hrs with effect from September 16 (Wednesday, Thursday, Friday) and arrive Guwahati at 06.00 hrs on third day.

These special trains will stop at Kamakhya, Rangiya, Barpeta Rd, New Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, New Alipurduar, New Cooch Behar, Dhupguri, Jalpaiguri Rd, New Jalpaiguri, Kishan Ganj, Barsoi, Malda Town, New Farakka, Rampurhat, Bolpur Shantiniketan, Howrah, Kharagpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur Keonjhar Rd, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Rd, Srikakulam Rd, Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Perambur, Arakkonam, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Bangarapet and Krishnarajapuram stations in both the directions. These special train consists of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, sleeper and general second class coaches.