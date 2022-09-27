SDEC third anniversary celebrated

Vijayawada (NTR District): The third anniversary of Safety Driving Education Centre (SDEC) was jointly celebrated by Andhra Pradesh Transport Department and Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) here on Monday with the commitment to spread road safety awareness among riders and drivers.

Deputy Transport Commissioner M Purendra was the chief guest and HMSI Operating Officer Prabhu

Nagaraj and officials from the Transport department have attended the programme.

It may be recalled that Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) in association with Andhra Pradesh Transport Department inaugurated their first Safety Driving Education Centre (SDEC) at RTA Office here to initiate a unique 'Road Safety Training' exclusively for all two-wheeler and four-wheeler learner license applicants.

Driving road safety awareness amongst the new riders and drivers of the city, the HMSI announced that through its daily training, it has educated nearly 60,000 learner license applicants of the city since its inception. In addition to this, HMSI's safety instructors at the SDEC have spread road safety awareness to more than 25,000 people of the city through digital programme 'Honda Road Safety e-Gurukul' during the Covid-19 lockdown.

HMSI Operating Officer Prabhu Nagaraj said, "Being a socially responsible corporate, the HMSI is proactively inculcating safety riding habits to bring a positive change for road users at large. We envision a collision-free India and our sustained awareness initiatives like this will enable us to realise this vision in times to come."