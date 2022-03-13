Search continues for NTR Vijayawada District Collector's office

Vijayawada: With less than three weeks left for the creation of new districts as the government has set a target of starting the administrative activities in the new buildings from from Ugadi festival on April 2, the Krishna district administration has hastened efforts to find a suitable building for setting up NTR Vijayawada District Collectorate office.

The district officials have seen some buildings for starting the administrative activities and identifying sites for the construction of new building with all amenities.

Krishna District Collector J Nivas and other officials visited the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation main office and inspected the new building which is under construction for use as the new Collectorate for NTR Vijayawada district. The VMC started construction works for the seven storey building under the previous TDP rule.

After completing slabs works for four storeys, the works were halted due to administrative reasons. After the TDP lost the State Assembly elections in 2019, the building construction was left unfinished. Collector Nivas inspected the unfinished building on Friday.

Krishna district headquarters is Machilipatnam and the Collectorate office was built more than 100 years ago. The State government decided to bifurcate the existing district and create a new district NTR Vijayawada district with headquarters in Vijayawada.

Finding a building or premises for the new Collectorate is not an easy task. The collectorate office needs facilities and rooms for the office staff, meeting hall, parking space etc. District officials visit the Collectorate to attend important meetings and entire administrative activities run from the Collectorate.

Earlier, the officials have noticed a beautiful building with sufficient parking facility and other amenities at Gollapudi. The building is related to one government department. But, objections were raised by some organisations against using the building as the Collectorate.

On the other hand, Joint Collector K Madhavi Latha convening a meeting with the officials and asked the departments to take measures to set up the offices as early as possible in and around Vijayawada.