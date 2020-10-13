SEB Lodges Cases Against 19123 Accused in Illicit Distillation of Liquor in the Andhra Pradesh in 4 Months

Amaravati: During the last four and half months the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) detected 19567 cases involving 19123 accused, seized 2,58,448 litres of illicit distillation (ID) liquor and destroyed 57,21,704 of F.J. wash in ID Arrack cases and seized 2956 Vehicles. SEB also seized 2,08,795 Kgs of jaggery.



Out of the 13 districts of the State, ID is prevalent in all the Districts and rampant in East Godavari, Kurnool, Visakhapatnam and Chittoor. The prevalence of crime is identified in existence due to the topographical conditions like dense forest areas, islands in the rivers and others, where the bootleggers can continue their illicit activities and the adjacent state borders where tribal people are living, explained Vineet Brijlal, Commissioner, SEB while speaking over a phone call on Tuesday with The Hans India.



AP Prohibition Act was amended increasing the period of sentence to 8 years and accused are being remanded to judicial custody, informed Vineet Brijlal.



Despite knowing the illegality and health problems associated with manufacturing and consumption of the illicit liquor, the accused are preparing it and selling as they are getting huge profits. For instance, to manufacture a litre of illicit liquor would cost just below Rs 50, but they are selling it at ten times, not less than Rs 500.



Both SEB and Police Joint raids are being conducted to check the illicit distillation of liquor. Intelligence collection is increased by forming intelligence wings. So far, the police authorities have detained 6 persons under the PD Act, in connection to these ID liquor cases.



"Police opened about 1500 Rowdy Sheets and History Sheets on the accused. The old offenders and the suspected are being bindedover. As on date, at least 10000 accused under bindedover. Raids on illicit I.D. manufacturers in the islands of Krishna-Godavari River and the forest areas by taking risk were also being conducted to prevent manufacturing of I.D. liquor. Intensified I.D. raids on the sellers are being conducted to prevent sale of I.D. liquor." Vineet Brijlal explained.



He added that, at the border areas, special teams were formed and joint raids were organized to prevent inflow of ID liquor.



District raids are being conducted with all the district staff on the notorious I.D. centres to create fear among the sellers. Route watches at vulnerable points are being conducted at irregular intervals to prevent illicit transportation of I.D. liquor.



A constant surveillance and vigilance is kept on the jaggery merchants, stopping them supply of jaggery to the manufacturers of I.D. liquor. General awareness on the ill effects of consumption of I.D. liquor in I.D. prone areas are being conducted.

