SEBI holds regional investor seminar

Visakhapatnam: Aiming to foster investor education and awareness in tier-2 and tier-3 cities through collaborative efforts of market infrastructure institutions, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) organised a mega regional investor seminar for awareness (RISA) programme.

The platform encouraged potential investors and existing investors in the securities market to invest responsibly.

Mega RISA, one among several investor-friendly initiatives taken by SEBI, focusing on securities market trainer-investor awareness programme (SMART IAPs), SEBI Check and validated UPI Handles, Saarthi App, centralised fee collection mechanism (CeFCoM), standardised contract notes, grievance redressal mechanisms (SCORES 2.0 and ODR), national financial literacy quiz (NLFQ), etc.,

Centred on the theme ’smart pettubadi – surakshithmaina future vaipu’, SEBI in partnership with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) (lead MII), hosted the mega RISA advocating smart investments towards a secured future. About 800 existing and potential investors took part in the event. Of them, 70 per cent were women.

In his keynote address, Executive Director, SEBI G. Ram Mohan Rao underscored SEBI’s unwavering commitment to financial literacy and investor protection. He highlighted the importance of informed decision-making in light of rapidly evolving market dynamics.

District collector MN Harendhira Prasad laid emphasis on the need for targeted awareness initiatives to encourage an investor-ready, fraud-resilient investing community.

AP ranked 9th among India’s top 25 states for new investors registered, with 59,000 new investors registered in June.