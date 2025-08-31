Sec 30 Act to be in enforce in Nellore till Sept 30

Nellore: After a video over an alleged conspiracy to murder Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy went viral, which led to attacks and counter attacks between the ruling TDP and Opposition YSRCP, police administration has enforced Police Act 30 till September 30 in the district.

In a press note released on Saturday, SP G Krishnakanth said that as part of the initiative to maintain law and order, Police Act Section 30 was imposed from Saturday. He warned that political parties, public organisations and unions not to organise public meetings, rallies, protests. It is mandatory to take permission from local police authorities, if they plan any such things, he added.

The SP specified that under Police Act 30, local police authorities has the right to cancel public meetings and can impose restrictions if they feel possibility of law and order problem.