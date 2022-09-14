Second danger warning issued at Dowleswaram project due to floods

The second danger warning has been issued at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram in West Godavari due to the heavy floods continue as the Godavari river is in spate. The inflow and outflow of 13.4 lakh cusecs of water is maintained at the project.



The disaster management agency has suggested that relief measures should be taken in the coastal areas which are prone to inundation. The villagers are in concern and getting worried as the water is coming into the Lanka villages.



Meanwhile, Chakalipalem, Kanakayalanka and other villages of P. Gannavaram mandal were flooded with rain water.



Meanwhile, flood continues for Srisailam project resulting in the lifting of nine gates of the reservoir by 10 feet and the water released downstream. Project inflow is 2,69,288 cusecs and outflow of 3,14,034 cusecs.