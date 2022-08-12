Second flood warning issued at Dowleswaram

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): With Godavari flood raging at Dowleswaram (Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage), second warning was issued at 3 am on Thursday. The flood level reached 13.75 feet. At 4 pm on Thursday, the flood level (gauge level) rose to 14.50 feet.

While releasing 7,200 cusecs to the channels, surplus water of 13.88 lakh cusecs was released into the sea. At 8 pm, the flood level was 14.60 feet and 14,05,991 cusecs was discharged into the sea.

At Bhadrachalam, flood level rose only from 52.20 feet to 52.40 feet throughout the day. As the flood surge was not severe at Bhadrachalam, there were chances of flood in Rajahmundry also slowing down. But the officials said the impact of water coming from Sabari and Seeleru may be seen here.