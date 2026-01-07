Second Phase of Land Pooling Commences in Amaravati

The second phase of land pooling has officially commenced in Amaravati, with Minister Narayana and local MLA Shravan Kumar launching the initiative in Vaddemanu village within Thullur mandal. Officials are currently gathering consent letters from farmers regarding the acquisition of their land.

In an upcoming village meeting scheduled for this evening in Endroy village, part of Amaravati mandal, further discussions will take place.

The government plans to acquire a total of 16,666.57 acres from farmers across seven villages located in Thullur and Amaravati mandals. The land pooling process is underway specifically in the villages of Vaddemanu, Harishchandrapuram, and Pedaparimi in Thullur mandal, as well as Vaikunthapuram, Pedamadduru, Endroy, and Karlapudi in Amaravati mandal.

These acquisitions are aimed at facilitating the development of an international airport, a sports city, smart industries, a railway track, and an inner ring road in the region.