AP Panchayat Elections Second Phase: 60 sarpanches elected unanimously in Parvathipuram division

Vizianagaram: After the end of the deadline for withdrawal of nominations for sarpanches, the officials announced that 60 persons got elected unanimously as sarpanches in Parvathipuram division.

Actually, the State Election Commission has announced elections in second phase for 415 posts of sarpanches and 3,908 ward members in four Assembly constituencies in Vizianagaram district on February 13. February 8 was the last day for withdrawal of nominations.

The leaders of both TDP and YSR Congress have convinced their rebel candidates to keep away from the contest. Finally, it has been found that 60 persons got elected unanimously as sarpanches and 1,451 as ward members without the need for the conduct of polling.

Now 929 contestants are in the fray for 355 sarpanch posts. In all, 5,239 candidates are facing the polls to test their luck for 2,446 ward member posts. Interestingly, not even a single nomination was filed for 11 wards due to unavailability of suitable candidates and some other reasons.

The candidates, who are in the fray are knocking every door and appealing to the voters to cast their votes to them and even some are reportedly spending huge money to woo the voters.