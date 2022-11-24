Second phase works going on at brisk pace: Minister Jogi Ramesh

Machilipatnam(Krishna district): Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh said the second phase of Nadu-Nedu works were going on at a brisk pace in the State and the government was releasing revolving fund for the construction of additional classrooms and development of infrastructure facilities.

Jogi Ramesh along with the local leaders and officials performed ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of four additional classrooms at the ZP High School at Interu village of Kruttivennu mandal in Pedana Assembly constituency on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, he said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken up the Nadu-Nedu programme prestigiously for the development of schools and providing infrastructure facilities.

He said the government will spend Rs 88 lakh for construction of four additional classrooms at the ZP High School at Interu. He said the staff members of schools, education department officials, parents' committees and others were striving to develop the schools under Nadu-Nedu programme.

He exhorted the students to study with dedication and reach good positions in future. He inaugurated a road built with Rs.1.17 crore in the same mandal during his visit on Wednesday.