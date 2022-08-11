Second warning alert issued at Dowleswaram as project brims

Amid heavy rains, the Godavari river rages at Dowleswaram with the current water level of the barrage at 13.75 feet. With this, a second danger warning was issued. Officials revealed that the current inflow and outflow is 13.19 lakh cusecs. It is learned that Godavari tributaries are overflowing due to heavy rains in upper states and the ghats in Rajamahendravaram have been closed as part of precautionary measures.



The Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Authority has advised the people of the Godavari basin to be alert. The government has taken proactive measures to avoid any loss of life or property in flooded areas and deployed 3 NDRF and 3 SDRF teams in the erstwhile East Godavari district to participate in relief operations.



Disaster management agency officials said that NDRF teams are ready in Koonavaram of Alluri Seetharamaraju district and SDRF teams in VR Puram. On the other hand, at Bhadrachalam in Telangana, the level of the Godavari decreased a bit on Wednesday and the water level of the Godavari reached 52 feet again. The district administration has advised the people in flooded areas to be alert as the water level is close to the third danger alert. Officials said that they are taking precautionary measures to face any situation.



Meanwhile, central teams are touring flood-affected areas in the erstwhile East Godavari district. Six-member teams headed by Ravinesh Kumar, economic advisor to the Union Home Ministry, are touring. On Wednesday, they visited Alluri Sitaramaraju and Eluru district visited and assessed the flood damage and will be touring Konaseema district on Thursday. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will meet central teams today evening.