Coronavirus second wave at door, follow norms in Srikakulam: Medical experts

Srikakulam: People must follow Covid-19 protocols for some more months as the pandemic is surging in an apparent second wave, suggest medical experts. They conducted awareness campaign on the second wave here on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, medical experts G Someswara Rao, B Jagannadha Rao, M Praveen and others explained that Covid second wave is more dangerous than the first spell and people need to follow precautions as usual for some more months.

They appealed to people to wear mask when coming out, should maintain physical distance, avoid mass activities like marriages, functions meetings, etc., All should get vaccinated to protect themselves from the Covid scare. Covid positive cases have been increasing in our state for the last 11 days and in Srikakulam district also, daily an average of more than 10 positive cases are being reported, they elaborated.

The experts also asked the people to carry sanitisers along with them to clean hands and avoid eating food outside as part of precautionary measures. The doctors advised people to consult medical professionals if they experienced Covid wave symptoms and not to neglect cold, cough and fever as treatment at early stage will save life, they suggested.