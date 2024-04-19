Live
Just In
Secunderabad Cantonment Congress MLA Candidate Sri Ganesh Campaign in Vaddera Basti and Loya Nagar
The Cantonment Congress MLA candidate, Sri Ganesh, recently conducted a door-to-door campaign in the Vaddera Basti and Loya Nagar areas of the constituency. During this campaign, he highlighted the government schemes introduced by the Congress party and emphasized the importance of winning the upcoming cantonment by-election and Malkajgiri Parliamentary Elections on May 13.
It was evident during the campaign that Sri Ganesh and his fellow Congress party candidate, Patnam Sunita Mahender Reddy, received a positive response from the residents, indicating a strong support base in the area. With a significant majority vote on hand signal, the candidates are confident about their prospects in the upcoming elections.
Following the successful campaign, senior leaders from Loyanagar, including Shyam Sundar, extended an invitation to the BRS under the leadership of Sri Ganesh to join the Congress party. This move is seen as a significant development in consolidating support for the Congress party in the constituency.
Overall, Sri Ganesh's efforts in engaging with the residents of Vaddera Basti and Loya Nagar have been met with enthusiasm and support, indicating a promising outlook for the upcoming elections.