Secure approvals for 5 new medical colleges, Jagan demands Naidu

Vijayawada: YSRCP president and former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has demanded that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu should get approvals for the newly proposed five medical colleges to begin classes in this academic year.



He also asked the government to release the remaining funds for the timely completion of ongoing medical college projects.

Taking to the social media platform X on Tuesday, Jagan urged Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to leverage his influence with the Central government to ensure that the required permissions are granted without further delay.

He criticised Naidu’s government for neglecting the public health sector, stating that Chief Minister Naidu is deliberately ignoring crucial medical infrastructure development.

Jagan stated that the failure to prioritise the commencement of the five new medical colleges, which were scheduled to begin classes this year, is evidence of the Naidu government’s inefficiency.

The former Chief Minister outlined key healthcare reforms introduced under his administration, including the establishment of village and ward clinics, the family doctor initiative, enhanced services through 108 and 104 ambulances, and the expansion of the Aarogyasri scheme to cover 3,257 ailments.

He also highlighted the Aarogya Asara initiative which provides financial aid during recovery. In addition, Rs 16,880 crore has been invested in hospital infrastructure under the Nadu-Nedu programme and Rs 8,480 crore allocated for constructing 17 medical colleges, one for each parliamentary constituency.

He pointed out that during the 2023-24 academic year, five medical colleges in Vizianagaram, Rajamahendravaram, Eluru, Machilipatnam and Nandyal successfully began classes, adding 750 MBBS seats and benefiting students from underprivileged background. He further stated that classes for five additional colleges in Paderu, Markapuram, Madanapalle, Pulivendula and Adoni were scheduled to begin in the 2024-25 academic year.

Jagan remarked that even though Naidu was in an alliance with the BJP, which was running the Central government, he was unable to secure the required approvals and it has led to the loss of an additional 750 seats. He also highlighted how Naidu had ignored the promise made during the elections to fill all medical seats in new colleges under the convenor quota.

He also criticised Naidu’s preference for privatisation, accusing him of transforming the public healthcare sector into a system that prioritises private interests over the welfare of the common people. He warned that such policies would result in unaffordable healthcare services for the general public.



