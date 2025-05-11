Security forces stage simulated attacks at SHAR, Tirupati airport in war-like scenario

Tirupati: In response to heightened tensions between India and Pakistan and the strategic importance of safeguarding national assets, comprehensive security mock drills were conducted at Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR) in Sriharikota and the Tirupati International Airport on Saturday. These exercises were held as part of Operation Sindoor, aimed at assessing and reinforcing security preparedness at high-value installations, particularly ISRO facilities.

At SHAR, the mock drill took place under the leadership of CISF DIG Sanjay Kumar, with coordination from Senior Commandant Sanjit Kumar and Deputy Commandant NK Gaur. The exercise brought together multiple units including the CISF Quick Response Team, the Bomb Disposal Team, and the CISF Fire Department. Medical support was provided by a four-member team, and intelligence operations were coordinated by Officer Chirag of the Intelligence Bureau and his three-member team.

The drill also included active participation from two Marine Police personnel, Civil Police officers including Circle Inspector Muralikrishna of Sullurpet and the Sub-Inspector of Sriharikota Police Station along with four additional police staff. The objective was to test and evaluate the response time, coordination, and efficiency of various units in handling a simulated threat scenario. The exercise proceeded smoothly, demonstrating seamless inter-agency communication and quick, effective action by all participants.

Later in the day, a high-intensity mock drill was conducted at Renigunta International Airport, Tirupati. The drill simulated a scenario in which four armed suspects infiltrated the airport. According to the exercise narrative, two suspects entered through the International Arrival Gate, opened fire on civilians, and took cover inside the lounge, while two others gained illegal entry via the Old Airport vehicle gate and positioned themselves near the Fire Station. The on-duty CISF personnel acted immediately by alerting the Control Room and informing the CISF Assistant Commandant, who in turn contacted district authorities.

A coordinated response was swiftly mounted under the supervision of Additional SP Ravi Manoharachari and the CISF Assistant Commandant. Key responders included the Airport Director, Chief Security Officer, Intelligence Bureau officers, Quick Reaction Team, Bomb Detection Team, and multiple law enforcement units.