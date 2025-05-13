SEEE top rankers get 100% fee concession

Vijayawada: M Reshmasri, Abdul Kowsar and Singamsetty Bharath Sai Ram, who secured top ranks in SEEE 2025 (Siddhartha Engineering Entrance Examination) have been admitted into engineering programmes for the academic year 2025–2026 with 100 per cent tuition fee concession under the Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education’s (SAHE Deemed to be University) merit-based scholarship scheme.

Vice-Chancellor Prof P Venkateswara Rao stated that the Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education remains steadfast in its mission to promote merit and academic excellence. By extending full fee concessions to the top rankers of SEEE 2025, SAHE reaffirms the commitment to nurturing talent and enabling deserving students to pursue their educational aspirations without financial constraints.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof AV Ratnaprasad, Dean of School of Engineering Prof D Venkata Rao, Dean (Admissions) Prof GN Swamy and Registrar Dr M Ravichand were also present.

Secretary P Lakshmana Rao and President of Siddhartha Academy M Rajayyah congratulated the rankers.

