Seema neglected on irrigation, industrial fronts: Speakers

Anantapur-Puttaparthi: Separatist tendencies are evident in the industrially backward Rayalaseema. Just as development was centralised in Hyderabad in united AP, now, the focus is more on coastal districts than Rayalaseema region. Industrialisation is going down the drain even as existing medium scale industries are downing their shutters due to official apathy towards the Rayalaseema region development, according to Amarnath Reddy, a social activist.

Speaking at a seminar on ‘Lost causes of Rayalaseema’ here on Sunday, Amarnath says that rulers should wake up before discontentment reaches its climax among the people and boils into a movement. Industry and irrigation are the two major fields subjected to neglect in Rayalaseema region.

Speaking on ‘Industrial under-development in Rayalaseema,’ people’s activist Suresh Babu regretted that Kadapa steel plant was confined to paper, Jockey garments factory and Amarraja batteries factory had gone to Telangana. No worthwhile beginning has been made so far to realise these promises of industries for the region.

The valuable buildings, machinery and other structures are lying waste without being used for any purpose.

More than 130 acres of Nizam Sugars factory site including 120 quarters and skeleton of crushing unit at Parigi was lying waste due to technical reasons.

I Maruthi Goldstar, a big silk industry established on NH-44 road near Penukonda locked out about 15 years ago and the building along with machinery is deserted with the management unable to make alternative arrangements. Workers have been engaged in other sectors for livelihood. AP Tools, a public sector industry established at NH road near Hindupur is a spectacle of only rusted machinery and collapsed building structures.

Workers of Richman silks, another noted silk industry located on NH-44 near Kodikonda check post, had also suffered poor wages and district administration had to interfere to settle a sick unit. Not even a single reeling unit under the leadership of the state government is functioning in Rayalaseema region.

Weavers in Anantapur district have to depend on Ramanagar in Karnataka to purchase reeled silk for weaving of saris. Guntakal Spinning mills and AP Lightings were among those locked out following heavy losses, traumatising workers both skilled and unskilled. Hundreds of families depending on Guntakal Spinning mill were shifted to other sectors including daily labourers.

Industrialist Seshanjaliah stated that Andha Pradesh is one of the important industrial potential hubs in India and it is endowed with abundant of natural resources.

It is found that small scale industries in Andhra Pradesh are providing more employment opportunities rather than large and medium scale industries. However, the growth of small-scale industries all over the regions has brought balanced regional industrial development and further it is providing employment to tens of thousands of people. Interestingly most of large and medium scale industries were either closed or defunct due to industrial sickness. This obviously reveals that there is a decline in the rate of employment. The recently established Kia Motors industry at Penukonda has brought a new life to drought-prone Anantapur district and providing employment to thousands of people.

Small scale industries are having huge employment potential in the state.

Speakers felt that demand-based industries can be established in any place or region as they have huge potential for addressing unemployment problem in the region.