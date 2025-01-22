  • Menu
Seggem elected as BJP Prakasam president

Ongole: BJP state unit appointed Seggem Srinivasa Rao as the Prakasam district president. The AP Minority Morcha president Shaik Baji worked as the election officer and Kandukuri Satyanarayana as the special officer.

Former district presidents PV Sivareddy, PV Krishnareddy, state executive members Kommi Narasingarao, D Sivaji Yadav, Kukatla Nageswara Rao, Yogaiah Yadav and others participated in the programme.

Speaking on his appointment, Srinivasa Rao said that he is just a worker of the party, and would continue to support all party workers in the future. He thanked state president Daggubati Purandeswari, organising secretary Madhukar, QIS College chairman N Kalyan Chakravarthy for their support.

