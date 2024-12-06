SEIL gets ‘Great Place to Work’ certification

Nellore: The SEIL Energy India Limited, one of the largest independent power producers, on Thursday recognised as ‘Great Place to Work’ in India. It is the second company in AP after Amar Raja Batteries to receive this certificate.

This prestigious recognition is a testament to SEIL Energy’s commitment for creating positive and supportive environment for employees at workplace.

‘Great Place to Work’ is formed in 1992 and conducts survey about employees working in different companies over work culture like proper infrastructure facilities, receiving salaries on time, employees facing harassment from management and such issues.

This survey will be conducted by contacting employees through messages and other possible ways, unaware to company authorities. Finally, GPW issues certificate in the name of Great Place to Work.

In a press note released on Thursday, SEIL CEO Rajiv Trivedi expressed happiness to be recognised by GPW as Great Place to Work certificate.