  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

SEIL gets ‘Great Place to Work’ certification

SEIL gets ‘Great Place to Work’ certification
x
Highlights

Nellore: The SEIL Energy India Limited, one of the largest independent power producers, on Thursday recognised as ‘Great Place to Work’ in India. It...

Nellore: The SEIL Energy India Limited, one of the largest independent power producers, on Thursday recognised as ‘Great Place to Work’ in India. It is the second company in AP after Amar Raja Batteries to receive this certificate.

This prestigious recognition is a testament to SEIL Energy’s commitment for creating positive and supportive environment for employees at workplace.

‘Great Place to Work’ is formed in 1992 and conducts survey about employees working in different companies over work culture like proper infrastructure facilities, receiving salaries on time, employees facing harassment from management and such issues.

This survey will be conducted by contacting employees through messages and other possible ways, unaware to company authorities. Finally, GPW issues certificate in the name of Great Place to Work.

In a press note released on Thursday, SEIL CEO Rajiv Trivedi expressed happiness to be recognised by GPW as Great Place to Work certificate.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick