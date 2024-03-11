SEIL wins CII Gold Award

Nellore: SEIL Energy India Limited, one of the largest independent power producers in the country, has secured prestigious Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Andhra Pradesh Chapter.

On behalf of the SEIL, company Head O&M Sunil Kumar Gupta and Head-HSE M Pavan Kumar Rao received the award at the industry body's annual meeting and Industrial Safety Excellence Awards 2023 organised in Vijayawada on Saturday.

In a press note released here on Sunday, SEIL Energy India Limited Chief Executive Officer Raghav Trivedi said that his company won the prestigious award for its initiative in implementing exceptional safety standards and world class practices at workplace. He congratulated the staff of all departments for their initiative in winning such prestigious award.