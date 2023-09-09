Seizure of 504 bottles of Yanam liquor

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The East Godavari district police arrested two persons illegally transporting liquor bottles from the Union Territory of Yanam on Saturday. 504 liquor bottles were seized from them. While checking the vehicles on the Gopalapuram-Guddigudem road, 23 cardboard boxes containing these liquor bottles were found in one car. Narukula Venkatesh from Kakinada and Meka Raja Ramesh from Gopalapura were caught in this crime. Investigation revealed that they have been making money by buying bottles of liquor from Yanam and selling them at high prices. Police said that the value of the seized liquor bottles was Rs.1,44,942. A car which was used for transportation, two mobile phones, and Rs.30,000 were seized. The accused were produced in Kovvur court on Saturday. District SP P. Jagideesh, Kovvur DSP V.S.N. Verma congratulated Devarapalli CI A. Srinivasa Rao, Gopalapuram SI P. Satish, and staff on the occasion.

The District SP said that people should inform the police when they notice illegal smuggling and selling of liquor at high prices. It is said that the details of the informants will be kept confidential.