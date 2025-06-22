  • Menu
Selections for Prakasam dist U-16 cricket team held

Ongole: Selections for Men’s under-16 team were conducted at Mini Lords Ground on Mangamuru Road in Ongole on Saturday. The selected men’s teams will...

Ongole: Selections for Men’s under-16 team were conducted at Mini Lords Ground on Mangamuru Road in Ongole on Saturday. The selected men’s teams will play in the inter-district tournament to be held soon.

Selection process was overseen by Prakasam District Cricket Association officials, including secretary Karusula Nageswar Rao, treasurer Hanumantha Rao, and members Balaram, Ramu, Mahesh, Ramakrishna, along with coaching staff.

