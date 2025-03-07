Live
- Three civilians go missing in J&K’s Kathua, security forces launch search operation
- Why rating your pain out of 10 is tricky
- South Korean court orders impeached Yoon released from custody after accepting request to cancel arrest
- Nikhita Gandhi comes up with the perfect Holy anthem ‘Holiya Mein Ude Re Gulaal’
- 'No need to fear anyone, give your best': Sakshi Malik's 'fearless' message for Women's Day
- Mkts rebound nearly 1% on positive global cues
- Karnataka's GSDP to grow at 7.4 pc, to outpace national rate: CM Siddaramaiah
- Choosing the Best Indian Crypto Exchange: 10 Tips to Consider When Selecting a Platform
- Hiring grows 10% in Feb: foundit report
- Nara Lokesh announces establishment of seniority list for teachers and reforms in education sector
Just In
Self-defence awareness programme held for students
The police department is conducting Women’s Empowerment Week from March 1 to 7
Ongole: As part of the weeklong celebrations of International Women’s Day, the Prakasam district police organised a self-defence awareness programme for the female students from the PACE, RISE, and QIS engineering colleges in Ongole on Thursday.
Speaking at the event, district SP AR Damodar said that the police department is conducting Women’s Empowerment Week from March 1 to 7, featuring various competitions including open house events, essay writing, public speaking, and art contests at schools and colleges throughout the district. He emphasised that women in today’s society face numerous challenges and need self-defence skills to protect themselves during potential attacks.
The SP advised the students to be aware of women’s protection laws, the POCSO Act, anti-ragging measures, and precautions regarding eve-teasing, appropriate and inappropriate physical contact, social media usage, and cybercrime.
SP Damodar highlighted that the police department has established special women’s help centres at every police station with female head constables or constables assigned to them. He assured that the police department remains committed to women’s safety.
The SP shared emergency helpline numbers with the students, including Child Helpline 1098, Women’s Helpline 181, Police Helpline 100 or 112, Cyber Crime Helpline 1930, and Prakasam district Police Control Room 9121102266.
During the programme, AP Police karate coach Nalluri Mohan and Subrahmanyam demonstrated ten self-defence techniques. Similarly, Taekwondo Master SK Abdul Salam and his students showcased defensive moves through impressive demonstrations. The event also included dance performances.
Additional SP Admin K Nageswara Rao, AR Additional SP Ashok Babu, AR DSP Srinivasa Rao, Women’s PS CI Sudhakar, Traffic CI Pandurangarao, RI Sitarami Reddy, and other staff participated in the programme.