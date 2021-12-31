Self-restrictions key to stop Omicron: Minister Kurasala Kannababu

Visakhapatnam: Agriculture minister and district In-charge minister K Kannababu said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was paying special attention to develop Visakhapatnam city.



After holding a review with the authorities here on Thursday, the minister spoke about various issues and projects in detail with the officials.

Alerting the public on the possible spread of the Omicron cases, Kannababu said every individual should exercise self-control and ensure adherence to safety during New Year celebrations.

He said that as the New Year celebrations in Visakhapatnam are likely to be held in a grand manner, he directed the authorities concerned to observe the restrictions to be followed by other districts and impose them in a similar manner in Visakhapatnam.

Speaking on the protection of Simhachalam temple lands, the minister said measures would be taken to prevent encroachments by constructing a complete compound wall along the lands of the survey Number 275.

Kannababu said funds would be allocated from MPs V Vijayasai Reddy and Anakapalle MPLADS for the construction of the compound wall.

The minister said Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority would be undertaking Jagananna housing project to an extent of 350 acre in the district. He said that 50,000 people have already applied for the scheme. Beneficiaries will be selected on a lottery basis, he added.

Talking about the allotment of TIDCO houses, the minister said that the houses would be completed as soon as possible and handed over to the beneficiaries.

Rajya Sabha member Vijayasai Reddy and tourism minister M Srinivasa Rao, MPs, MLAs, district collector A Mallikarjuna and other officials were present.