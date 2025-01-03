Semi-mechanised methods to supply free sand

Rajamahendravaram: District collector P Prasanthi announced significant progress in the implementation of various developmental and welfare initiatives across the district.

Speaking to the media at her camp office on Thursday, she stated that 15 lakh metric tonnes of sand have been supplied under the free sand policy, with efforts underway to make the scheme more accessible to the public.

The district aims to supply 52.82 lakh metric tonnes of sand through semi-mechanised methods, ensuring a balance between environmental considerations and public demand. Collector said that 2.52 lakh metric tonnes of paddy have been procured, and Rs 580 crore has been credited directly into farmers’ accounts.

Addressing infrastructure development, she said that pothole-filling work has been completed across 187 kilometres of R&B roads, with the remaining 344 kilometres slated for completion within three weeks.

As part of the district’s push for skill development, a household survey has been launched to identify and enhance workforce capabilities.

Collector also highlighted that the district has achieved the top rank in the state under the NTR Pension Bhavishya scheme by distributing 170 health-related pensions.

Further, 286 locations have been identified for revenue conferences, of which 230 have already been conducted. A total of 2,903 petitions have been received through these conferences, with 1,041 cases resolved so far. Joint collector S Chinna Ramudu also participated in the meeting.