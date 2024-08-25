Seminar held against atrocities on women

Tirupati : Poura Chaitanya Vedika (PCV) organised a seminar in Tirupati on Saturday to protest against the alarming rise in rapes, murders and other heinous crimes on women, questioning the very fabric of civilisation itself. Addressing the gathering, Director SV University Oriental Research Institute (ORI) Dr PC Venkateswarlu conveyed his deep sorrow over the atrocities being committed, stating that such inhumane acts cast a dark shadow over the progress of society. Senior journalist Raghava Sarma addressed the students, urging them to be the best citizens they can be, stressing the moral obligation to withdraw from negative influences that plague the society today. Professor of Philosophy Dr Naguluru Dayakar pointed out the dangerous role that pornographic websites and drug use, particularly marijuana, play in leading the youth astray.

PCV president Vaka Prasad voiced a collective hope that with unity and vigilance, the government can ensure the safety of women as they move through society.

Prof Chakravarthy Raghavan, Sakam Nagaraja, AN Parameswara Rao, Harish, Pratap Singh and Lakshmi also spoke.

