Seminar on ‘Career opportunities in mgmt edu’ on June 28

Visakhapatnam: The Integral Institute of Advanced Management (IIAM) Business School management announced that a seminar titled ‘Unlocking career opportunities in management education, skills, trends and pathways’ will be held on June 28 at the IIAM campus.

The seminar is designed to provide aspiring management professionals, students and educators with valuable insights into the evolving landscape of management education. Attendees will gain knowledge about the essential skills, emerging trends and career pathways in the dynamic field. The session promises to be a platform for networking, learning and professional growth.

Expert-led discussions on the latest trends in management education and guidance on building a successful career in the management domain will be highlighted in the seminar. IIAM continues to empower individuals with the tools and knowledge needed to excel in the competitive world of business and management under the guidance of the Director General Prof V Krishna Mohan.