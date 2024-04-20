Senior JSP leader Manukranth Reddy quits party, joins YSRCP

Nellore : Senior JSP leader and party district president Chennareddy Manukranth Reddy who recently quit from the party, joined the YSR Congress Party on Friday.

The former JSP leader along with YSRCP Nellore MP nominee V Vijayasai Reddy, Nellore Rural Assembly nominee Adala Prabhakara met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Rajamundry of East Godavari district and joined the YSRCP in his presence on Friday.

On the occasion, Manukranth Reddy assured the Chief Minister that he would put in all efforts to ensure the victory of YSRCP’s Nellore Rural and City MLA candidates in the ensuing elections.

It may be recalled that Chennareddy Manukranth Reddy had served as JSP Nellore district president for about six years. He had contested on the JSP ticket from Nellore Rural constituency in 2019 elections and secured 9,002 votes.

He had aspired for JSP ticket to contest either from Nellore Rural or Nellore City constituency in the ensuing Assembly elections. In a hope that he would get ticket to contest from the Nellore City constituency, he also participated in door-to-door campaign.

However, as part of the seat sharing arrangements among the three parties TDP, JSP and BJP, the Nellore city ticket was allotted to former minister and senior TDP leader P Narayana. Upset over the JSP leadership ignoring him, Manukranth Reddy submitted his resignation as president of the Nellore district unit of the JSP and also to the primary membership of the party.