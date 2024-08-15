Senior TDP leader hacked to death in Pathikonda

Pathikonda (Kurnool district) : ATDP senior leader and former sarpanch V Srinivasulu (48) was brutally hacked to death on early hours of Wednesday. The incident took place at Hosur village in Pathikonda constituency in the district.

According to information, Srinivasulu had gone to answer nature’s call. Some unidentified persons waylaid and attacked him with lethal weapons after sprinkling chilli powder in his eyes. He died on the spot. After the attack, the assailants fled the scene.

As the news spread like wildfire in the village, family members and relatives of the victim rushed to the spot. Pathikonda DSP and CI along with police force rushed to the village. A police picket has been set up at the village to ensure no untoward incidents take place.

MLA Shyam Kumar spoke to DSP Srinivasa Reddy and CI Jayanna. He enquired about the incident and ordered nabbing of culprits at the earliest. Shyam Kumar assured the deceased family members that the party will always stay by their side and efforts will continue till the culprits are severely punished. The brutal murder has created a sensation across the state.

Home minister V Anitha after learning of the incident spoke to the Kurnool SP G Bindu Madhav.

Meanwhile, HRD minister Nara Lokesh blamed the YSRCP supporters for the murder and assured the deceased’s family members that persons behind the incident would never be spared at any cost.