Senior TDP leader Somireddy appears before CBI sleuths

Nellore: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has speeded up the investigation into the theft of evidence material from the IV Additional Judicial First-Class Magistrate's court in Nellore city pertaining to a case related to YSRCP leader and present Minister for Agriculture Kakani Govardhan Reddy. The CBI officials called senior TDP leader and former Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, plaintiff of the case, to depose before them on Friday as part of their probe.

Speaking to the media after appearing before them, Somireddy said that the CBI officials have questioned him for more than one-and-a-half hours and recorded his statement. He also informed that CBI officials Nirmala Devi and Ananthakrishnan asked him to submit a written version on the theft issue next week.

Somireddy stated that it was a prestigious case and he believes that CBI would ensure justice to him. Citing Delhi Uphaar tragedy instance, the TDP leader opined that the accused will get the maximum punishment for stealing evidence from the court complex rather than committing the crime.

"The YSR Congress leader has created fake documents to prove that I had amassed assets aiming to damage my family reputation. Now, they have missed the evidence that was submitted to the court. There are 17 courts in Nellore District Court Complex which have more than 15,000 files pertaining to various cases. Nellore SP Vijaya Rao said that the two accused have entered into the court complex and have stolen only the files related to this particular case," Somireddy said.

He said the police have failed to collect fingerprints and footprints of the accused in the crucial case and the Principal District Judge also communicated to the High Court that the police had not deployed any dog squad for any clues in the case. He also blamed that Appu, an international smuggler, was very close to Kakani Govardhan Reddy and the accused also died in custody.

"Kakani is a powerful leader who has been close to the liquor mafia in Puducherry, Bengaluru and Goa," he alleged.