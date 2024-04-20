Senior TDP Leaders Join YSRCP in Anakapalli District During Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan's Bus Tour"

On the 19th day of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan's bus trip, several senior leaders from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) joined the YSR Congress Party in Anakapalli district. The event took place at the Godicharla night stay point, where Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan welcomed the new members by putting scarves on them.

Among the leaders who joined YSRCP were Ruttala Errapatra from Narsipatnam, V Lakshmi from Papayyapalem, and Adari Kishore, the youth wing leader of TDP from Anakapalli. The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude towards the new members for their decision to join the YSR Congress Party and welcomed them to the party.

The event marked a significant shift in political allegiance in the district, as senior TDP leaders made the decision to join YSRCP under the leadership of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan. The Chief Minister's bus tour continues to gather momentum and support as it travels through various districts in Andhra Pradesh.