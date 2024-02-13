Serve devotees with patience

Tirupati: Renowned counselling psychologist and personality development expert Dr BV Pattabhiram suggested the employees that they should patiently provide services to devotees, who come for the darshan of Srivaru every day.

He conducted a training programme for TTD employees on ‘How to overcome stress in performance’ at SVETA building in Tirupati on Monday. Stating that TTD employees should take many precautions to overcome stress, he said stress increases due to some things that are not in our control like the mistakes made by others and expecting results for our works. Ethical behaviour is very important for employees. Sitting in Vajrasana for five minutes every morning and standing straight and looking at the sky will relieve stress, he advised. SVETA Director Bhuman said training programmes will be conducted with experts on health matters for TTD employees. Trekking will be organised soon so that interested employees can visit the torrents in Seshachalam, he added. Later, along with SVBC Chairman Dr Saikrishna Yachendra, Bhuman presented certificates to the employees, who attended the training. MLC Dr Sipai Subrahmanyam, CVSO Narasimha Kishore, Catering Special Officer Shastry and employees participated in this programme.