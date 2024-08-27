Services of PVG Raju recalled

Vizianagaram: Pusapati Vijayarama Gajapathi Raju, the last crown prince of Vizianagaram Samsthanam, was remembered fondly on his birth centenary celebrations organised here on Monday.

Union minister for civil aviation KRammohan Naidu, Speaker of AP Assembly Ch Ayyanna Patrudu, ministers Kondapalli Srinivas, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, K Atchannaidu, G Sandhya Rani, MPs M Sribharat, C M Ramesh and scion of Vizianagaram samsthanam P Ashok Gajapathi Raju and MLA P Aditi Gajapathi Raju and many others attended the programme and recalled late PVG’s services to education and philanthropic activities.

They said that Rajas of Vizianagaram Samsthanam are highly interested in education and they believed that only the education is a weapon, which can drive out poverty and other blind beliefs from the society. They established schools, colleges and provided the education to poor students besides providing food to them.

Just because of the Rajas’ contribution, the face of the north Andhra has changed and many scholars, academicians and intellectuals emerged from the MR Schools and colleges here. The speakers said that the Maharajas have been in philanthropic services for the past 150 years and supporting the poor to attain education.

The Maharajas of Vizianagaram have donated their entire assets and properties to the society and laid foundation to the development of the society. Later, they released a book penned on the life of P V G Raju.