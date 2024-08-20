  • Menu
Set up ‘Natya Ganapathi’ statue at Vinayaka Sagar: TVVMC

TVVMC members Samanchi Srinivas, Bhanu Prakash Reddy, RC Munikrishna and others submitting a representation to TTD JEO V Veerabrahmam in Tirupati on Monday

Tirupati: Tirupati Varasiddi Vinayaka Mahotsava Committee (TVVMC) members met Joint Executive Officer of TTD J Veerbrahmam on Monday and requested him...

Tirupati: Tirupati Varasiddi Vinayaka Mahotsava Committee (TVVMC) members met Joint Executive Officer of TTD J Veerbrahmam on Monday and requested him to take steps to establish ‘Natya Ganapathi’ statue at the centre of Vinayaka Sagar. TVVMC Convenor Samanchi Srinivas mentioned the invaluable cooperation of TTD for the past 23 years in conducting Vinayaka Chavithi festival and mass immersion programmes in a peaceful manner.

He mentioned that on the occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi this year which falls on September 7, more than 1,000 mandapas will be set up in the city and the idols will be taken for immersion to Vinayaka Sagar on September 8 which will be the third day. The committee requested the JEO to issue orders for the necessary decorations at Vinayaka Sagar.

To resemble the spiritual atmosphere in the city, the public addressing system, distribution of spiritual books as Prasadam, Annamacharya Kacheri, Kolatams, live telecast through SVBC and other arrangements were also sought. Committee members G Bhanu Prakash Reddy, RC Munikrishna and others were present.

