Setback for Jana Sena in Rajanagaram

Rajamahendravaram: Jana Sena Party suffered a setback in Rajanagaram constituency on Sunday. MPTC Vallabha Shetty Venkataramana resigned from Jana Sena and joined YSRCP.

Along with him, about 100 activists and village-level leaders also joined the YSRCP in the presence of Rajanagaram MLA and YSRCP district president Jakkampudi Raja. A huge rally was organised at the party office via Durgamma temple, Gandhi statue and YSR Centre on this occasion.

People who are getting attracted to the good governance provided by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the benefits of Navratna schemes are extending their support to the YSRCP, MLA Jakkampudi Raja said speaking on the occasion.

He said that unprecedented development work has been done in Rajanagaram constituency and large-scale welfare schemes have been provided to the people. Raja said that the Jana Sena Party is almost empty in the Rajanagaram.

YSRCP’s youth leader and MP candidate for the ensuing polls Dr Guduri Srinivas also participated in the meeting and welcomed the JSP leaders into the party. Jakkampudi Ganesh said that his family always enjoyed people's support Senior leader Rayapareddy Chinna, mandal YSRCP convener Dulam Pedda, ZPTC Vasamsetty Pedda Venkanna, Gangisetti Someswara Rao, M Veerraju, K Prasad, Pragada Chakri and others were present.

Later, MLA Raja distributed house titles to 95 beneficiaries in Kanupuru village of Korukonda mandal.