Seven days Makar Sankranti Brahmotsavams from today

Srisailam: The Makar Sankranti Brahmotsavams at the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Devasthanam will begin on a grand note on Monday at Srisailam.

The seven days festival will commence on January 12 and conclude on January 18, marking the auspicious Makar Sankramana period. The seven-day annual festival will be conducted with traditional Panchahnika Deeksha and age-old Vedic rituals, as announced by the Executive Officer of the Devasthanam on Sunday.

As part of the inaugural rituals on January 12, the Lord’s Yagashala Pravesham will be held at 9.15 am, followed by Chaturveda Parayanam by Vedic scholars.

The Brahmotsava Sankalpa will be performed by the temple priests seeking universal welfare, along with Ganapati Puja, Swasti Punyahavachanam, and special worship of Chandiswara, the presiding deity overseeing the Brahmotsavams. Several sacred rituals including Kankanadharana, Ritvigvaranam, Akhanda Deeparadhana, Vastu Puja, Vastu Homam, Kalasha Sthapana, Panchavarana Archanas, japa and parayanas will be conducted.

Ankuraropana and Agni Pratishtapana will take place on the evening of January 12, followed by Dhwajarohana and Dhwajapatavishkarana at 7.00 pm, symbolically inviting all deities and the universe to partake in the festivities. From January 13 onwards, various Vahana Sevas will be performed for Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba Devi. The Brahmotsava Kalyanam will be held on Makar Sankranti day, January 15. On January 17, rituals such as Yaga Purnahuti, Kalashodvasana and Trishula Snanam will be conducted in the morning, while Sadasyam, Nagavalli and Dhwajavarohana will be held in the evening. The Brahmotsavams will conclude on January 18 with Pushpotsavam, Shayanotsavam and Ekanta Seva.

The temple administration has announced that certain Arjitha and Paroksha Sevas, including Rudra Homam, Mrityunjaya Homam, Subrahmanya Swamy Kalyanam, Swamy Ammavaru Kalyanam, Ekanta Seva, Ganapati Homam, Udayastamana Seva, Pradosha Kala Seva and Pratah Kala Sevas will remain suspended from January 12 to January 18 in view of the festival arrangements.