Live
- Here’s How Amitabh Bachchan Became a Superstar with Salim-Javed’s Iconic Films
- Diego Gomez strikes as Paraguay stun Brazil in World Cup qualifier
- Israel releases footage of Gaza tunnel where six hostages were found dead
- Pawan Kalyan meets Revanth Reddy, hands over Rs 1 crore cheque for CM's relief fund
- Kangana Ranaut Offloads Bandra Bungalow for Rs 32 Crore
- Pawan Kalyan Reviews Eleru Overflows Amid Widespread Agricultural Devastation
- CM Revanth Reddy Attends Passing Out Parade of SI and ASI Cadets at State Police Academy
- Rahul Gandhi claims China occupied 4000 sq km land in Ladakh
- Hema panel report: SIT takes over probe under Kerala HC's watchful eyes
- Paralympics medallists to get Rs 75 lakh for gold,Rs 50 lakh for silver,Rs 30 lakh for bronze
Just In
Seven Dead as Mini Lorry Overturns
In a tragic accident early Wednesday morning, seven people were killed when a mini lorry overturned.
RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: In a tragic accident early Wednesday morning, seven people were killed when a mini lorry overturned. The incident occurred around 2 AM when the lorry, loaded with cashew nuts, was traveling from Borampalem village in Eluru district to Tadimalla in East Godavari district. The vehicle lost control near Chilikavaripaka in Devarkapalli mandal and crashed into a paddy field.
At the time of the accident, nine workers were in the lorry. The driver fled the scene immediately after the accident. The overturned lorry trapped the workers beneath the load of cashew nut bags, resulting in the deaths of seven individuals.
The deceased have been identified as Deva Bhatula Bureya (40), Tamireddy Sathyanarayana (45), P. Chinamusalayya (35), Katava Krishna (40), Katava Sathipandu (40), Tadi Krishna (45), and Bokka Prasad from Katakoteswara. The injured include Ghanta Madhu from Tadimalla, with details of another injured person yet to be confirmed.
DSP Devakumar and Sub-Inspectors Srihari Rao and Subrahmanyam coordinate rescue operations at the scene.