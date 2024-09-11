Seven Dead as Mini Lorry Overturns

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: In a tragic accident early Wednesday morning, seven people were killed when a mini lorry overturned. The incident occurred around 2 AM when the lorry, loaded with cashew nuts, was traveling from Borampalem village in Eluru district to Tadimalla in East Godavari district. The vehicle lost control near Chilikavaripaka in Devarkapalli mandal and crashed into a paddy field.

At the time of the accident, nine workers were in the lorry. The driver fled the scene immediately after the accident. The overturned lorry trapped the workers beneath the load of cashew nut bags, resulting in the deaths of seven individuals.

The deceased have been identified as Deva Bhatula Bureya (40), Tamireddy Sathyanarayana (45), P. Chinamusalayya (35), Katava Krishna (40), Katava Sathipandu (40), Tadi Krishna (45), and Bokka Prasad from Katakoteswara. The injured include Ghanta Madhu from Tadimalla, with details of another injured person yet to be confirmed.

DSP Devakumar and Sub-Inspectors Srihari Rao and Subrahmanyam coordinate rescue operations at the scene.