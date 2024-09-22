Seven dead in series of road accidents at Anantapur and Tirupati

A series of serious road accidents in Andhra Pradesh has resulted in the loss of seven lives over the weekend. The first incident occurred in Anantapur district, where a lorry collided with a car late Saturday night. The accident took place near Rekulakunta in Bukkarayasamudram mandal, claiming the lives of four individuals on the spot.

Local residents alerted the police, who promptly arrived at the scene to initiate rescue operations. The deceased have been identified as residents of Syndicatenagar in Anantapur. Their bodies have been transported to the local government hospital for post-mortem examinations. Authorities have registered a case and are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

In a separate accident, three people were killed, and three others sustained serious injuries on the national highway near Chillakuru in Tirupati district. The victims were returning from a pilgrimage to Arunachalam in Tamil Nadu when their vehicle met with tragedy. Witnesses reported that three of the occupants died immediately, while the injured were rushed to the government hospital in Guduru for urgent medical care.