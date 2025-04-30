Seven devotees dies amid wall collapse at Simhachalam, Anam Ramnarayana Reddy condoles kin

In a heart-wrenching incident at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple located on the Ghat Road in Simhachalam, seven devotees tragically lost their lives due to a wall collapse caused by heavy rains on Tuesday.

Expressing profound sorrow, Endowments Minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved families. “It is extremely unfortunate that we have witnessed such a tragedy,” he said.

The Minister reassured that orders have been issued for immediate medical treatment for the injured, and a thorough investigation into the incident has been initiated. Emergency response teams, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and ambulances, have been dispatched to the scene to assist with rescue operations.

Additionally, the Collector, Home Minister Anita, and other ministers are en route to the site to assess the situation. The government has pledged its support to the victims' families, and stringent security measures will be implemented in the temple area to avert similar incidents in the future.