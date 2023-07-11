Seven killed in gruesome accident at Darsi

Ongole: At least seven people, including the family members of a DSP working in Chennai, were killed in a road accident at Darsi in Prakasham district on early hours of Tuesday.

A marriage party of Podili hired the RTC Bus to attend the marriage to be performing at Kakinada on Tuesday. About 45 of them boarded the Indra RTC bus at Pedda Masjid centre in Podili and headed to Kakinada. But minutes after they embarked on the journey, the bus lost control and fallen into the Sagar canal in Darsi, at around 01.30AM.





Delete Edit

Prakasam SP Malika Garg consoling the victims of the bus accident at the govt hospital in Darsi on Tuesday morning



The SP Prakasam, Malika Garg rushed to the spot along with the help and support. Meanwhile the locals found seven people were died on the spot and the officials fear that the number may increase. The victims are identified as Shaik Abdul Aziz, Umehani, Sabiha, Shima, Jani Begum, Ramez and Nurjahan. Ramez is the wife of Shaik Riyajuddin, a DSP working in Chennai and Noorjahan is his sister.